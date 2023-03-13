Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.
LTH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
Shares of LTH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 374,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.58 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Trading of Life Time Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
