Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

LTH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of LTH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 374,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

