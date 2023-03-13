Liberum Capital Lowers National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) to Sell

Liberum Capital lowered shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

National Express Group Stock Down 18.1 %

OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $1.45 on Thursday. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

