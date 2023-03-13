Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $43.42 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

