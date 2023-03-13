Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 1,909 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $38,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,797,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $471.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

