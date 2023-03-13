LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €86.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($91.49) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of LEG opened at €56.88 ($60.51) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($104.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.71.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

