KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,858,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 6,153,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. KWG Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

