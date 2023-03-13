Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.01

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 29553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$570.94 million, a PE ratio of -26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.31.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

