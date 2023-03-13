Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,124 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.