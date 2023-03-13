Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,874 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $327.25 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.