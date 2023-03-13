Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,354 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $47.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

