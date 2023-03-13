Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.57. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

