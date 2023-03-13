Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,129 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

