Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,964 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.10 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $127.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.85.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

