Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

