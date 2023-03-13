Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

NKE opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

