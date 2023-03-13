Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $129.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.00 and a 12-month high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

