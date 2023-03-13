Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,555 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 339,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.71 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.