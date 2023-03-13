Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.00

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.23), with a volume of 198435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.27).

Kin and Carta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £181.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,272.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

