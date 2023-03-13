Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $208.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.75.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.74.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,028,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

