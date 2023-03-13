Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.74. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,028,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

