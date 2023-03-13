Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Reaches $147.59 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and $3.76 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00416489 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.84 or 0.28151922 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

