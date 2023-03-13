Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $45.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.57.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

