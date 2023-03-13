KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KALV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

KALV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

