JUST Achieves Market Capitalization of $231.24 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $231.24 million and $33.18 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.71 or 0.29887726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.

The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.

It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.

To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.

The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.”

