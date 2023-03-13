JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 3,000 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($35.92) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($34.87) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.48) to GBX 3,100 ($37.28) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.44).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,514 ($30.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,450.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,373.46. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,871.20 ($22.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($31.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shell

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 2,021.05%.

In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($215,279.77). In other Shell news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.08) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($239,444.81). Also, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.85) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($215,279.77). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.