JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $231.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.13.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MTN traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.33. 459,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $273.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

