JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.79.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$41.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

