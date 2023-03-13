Joystick Price Tops $0.0622 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $1,781.79 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00021762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00217261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,369.64 or 0.99953504 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07278875 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,466.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

