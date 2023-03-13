Joystick 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,497.55 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $2,497.55 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00036832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021876 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00225121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,313.88 or 0.99833082 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07284194 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,436.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.