JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Tremor International Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $16.73.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
