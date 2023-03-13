JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

About Tremor International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the third quarter worth about $2,488,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $4,409,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tremor International by 651.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.