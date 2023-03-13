JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.10% from the stock’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.17. 31,144,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,003,529. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,636.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,636.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,211 shares of company stock worth $3,352,914 and sold 430,857 shares worth $18,614,347. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

