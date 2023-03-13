JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,474. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.
Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 95.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 292,378 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
