JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,474. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 95.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 292,378 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.