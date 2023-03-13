Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

