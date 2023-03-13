Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $66.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

