Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 154.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
JANX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. 72,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.