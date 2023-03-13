Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 154.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JANX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. 72,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

