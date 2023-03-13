Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.30% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $66,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $111.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

