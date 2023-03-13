Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,997,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506,789 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.57% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $88,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

