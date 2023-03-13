J.Jill (JILL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JILL opened at $26.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $271.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.31. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 406,930.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

