IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered IWG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

IWG Price Performance

IWGFF stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. IWG has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

IWG Company Profile

IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

