ITV (LON:ITV) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

ITV has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($1.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 97.25 ($1.17).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 85.16 ($1.02) on Thursday. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.67, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,126.80). In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($5,947.09). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,126.80). 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

