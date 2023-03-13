iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.05

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 9432851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 124,029 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

