iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

