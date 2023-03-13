iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $89,741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after buying an additional 1,648,109 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,857,000 after buying an additional 1,265,721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,650,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,665. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

