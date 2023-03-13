iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. 1,423,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

