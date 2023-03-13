iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.64

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.64 and last traded at $116.27, with a volume of 1633780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.31.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.