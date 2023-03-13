iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TUR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,213. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

