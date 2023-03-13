iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1,328.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.77% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $27,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,899,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,329,000 after purchasing an additional 491,741 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,256,000 after acquiring an additional 375,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 149,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,002. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

