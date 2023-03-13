iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 102.7% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 94,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,879. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

