iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Cut by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

