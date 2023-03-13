iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Trimmed by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,493 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $68.13. 4,707,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,739,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

